Terrible crash at the motorway toll booth, the car caught fire and the 53-year-old died trapped in the wreckage of his vehicle

A terrible road accident occurred early this morning, Saturday 13th July. Unfortunately, the worst off was a 53 years oldwho remained trapped in the flames of his car and for him, despite the attempts of the paramedics, there was nothing more that could be done.

The officers who arrived on the scene are currently doing all they can investigations of the case, although for now the hypothesis that seems to be most plausible is that the man lost control of his vehicle, due to thehigh speed.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 8am Saturday 13th July. Precisely on the A8 motorway, Milan-Varese, at the toll booth of the small town of Gallarate. A 53-year-old man living in the province of Varese was most likely about to take the highway.

But then suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being investigated by the police, the 53-year-old, while he was in the lane reserved for Telepasshe allegedly lost control of his vehicle. After having overturnedhas finished the race against the barriers and some road signs.

Accident at the toll booth, what emerged about the 53-year-old and how the man died

However, upon impact, the car went into flames. Those present soon realized the seriousness of the accident and called for the prompt intervention of the paramedics, the police and also the firefighters. The latter managed to tame the flames within moments.

However, the 53-year-old who was driving his car, having remained stuck between the sheets of metal, there was nothing more that could be done for him. In fact, the health workers had no other choice than to confirm his death.

As is standard practice in these cases, officers are now working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident. In fact, it is not excluded that in order to have a complete picture, they may view video surveillance footagepresent at the toll booth. There will be further updates on the case shortly.