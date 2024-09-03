The trail of blood that continues to mercilessly scourge the Italian streets during this hot summer season seems to know no respite. This time, a very young man sadly pays the price, Gabriel Lanzilottioriginally from Ceglie Messapica, in the Brindisi area.

The collision that occurred shortly before midnight yesterday, Monday 2 September, between the scooter on which he was travelling together with a peer and a Smart. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the boy: he died shortly after arriving at the hospital due to the very serious injuries he had suffered.

The dynamics of the road accident in which Gabriel Lanzilotti lost his life

Gabriel Lanzilotti, the victim of the tragic road accident that occurred shortly before midnight yesterday, Monday 2 September, would have turned 18 in just two days. The accident occurred in the centre of the municipality of Fasanoin the province of Brindisi.

The boy was riding a scooter along the central Via Roma Piaggio Medley driven by a friend of the same age, when, for reasons still being investigated by the police, he crashed into a Smart conducted by a 46-year-old woman from Fasano. The resulting impact was extremely violent.

Ambulance arrival

After being alerted by some witnesses present, the 118 paramedics promptly arrived at the scene of the tragic collision. The doctors and paramedics who intervened immediately started resuscitation operations and then arranged for Gabriel to be urgently transported to the hospital. Perrino Of Toasts. Unfortunately the young man was in desperate conditions and shortly after his arrival at the hospital, despite the doctors’ desperate attempts to save his life, he expired.

The young man who was driving the scooter was also transported in red code to Perrino, but his conditions are less serious and should not be in danger of life. The woman who was driving the Smart is in shock.

The investigations are underway

In addition to the paramedics, the following also arrived at the scene of the tragic road accident: Carabinieri of the local companyThe investigations currently underway by law enforcement will have to ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident and determine any responsibilities.

The tragic news of Gabriel Lanzilotti’s death overwhelmed the entire community of Ceglie Messapica in a matter of minutes, united in a sorrowful mourning for the premature death of the young victim.

