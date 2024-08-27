Simona Gusmini, a 54-year-old mother of three and a nurse, died yesterday afternoon in a road accident in Val Seriana, in the province of Bergamo

The long trail of road accidents that continue to occur in this hot summer season continues unabated to bloody the Italian roads. The latest, fatal one, cost the life of a 54-year-old woman, Simona Gusminimother of three children and a nurse by profession.

The accident occurred along the state road 671 at the height of Tower of the Roveresin Val Seriana in the province of Bergamo.

A tragic road accident occurred yesterday afternoon, Monday 26 August, costing the life of a 54-year-old woman, Simona Gusmini.

Mother of three children, Samuel, Alexander And Gabrielall between 20 and 30 years old and a nurse by profession, Simona was going to work when on board her Opel was the victim of a fatal road accident. Around 13:00 at the entrance to the tunnel Montenegrofor reasons still being ascertained by investigators, The woman’s car crashed into a heavy vehicle which was proceeding on the opposite side of the road.

The vehicle, following the violent impact, overturned on its side. There was nothing that could be done for Simona: the woman, unfortunately, died instantly. The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital Pope John XXIII of Bergamo. Currently, his health conditions are serious: he has in fact suffered serious trauma to his back and an upper limb.

In addition to the paramedics, the scene of the tragic crash was also reached by the police officers for carrying out all the necessary investigations and for the exact reconstruction of the accident dynamics. Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office has already opened a file for road homicide.

The impact on traffic was serious: the tunnel was closed in both directions to allow operators to work safely and clear the section of damaged vehicles.

The funeral of Simona Gusmini will take place on Thursday 29 August at 3.00 pm in the parish of Bondo Petelloa fraction of Albinowhere the woman lived.

The painful condolences of the victim’s colleagues

These are the words of a colleague in memory of Simona Gusmini:

“Her shift started at 2 pm but she always arrived early. That day we didn’t see her arrive and we immediately got worried, it wasn’t like her”.

The woman had been working as a nurse for over 30 years at Seriate hospital where today her colleagues remember her as a capable and precise professional with profound humanity.

Simona, moreover, was a great lover of nature and mountains. In fact, he often loved to organize long walks in the company of his three young children.