A girl only 14 years old was dragged dead from the Seine near Paris on Monday. Shortly afterwards, the police arrested two young people. An incredible suspicion is now in the room.

Argenteuil – Could it be a gruesome crime that caused the death of a girl only 14 years old in France? As reported by French media, the teenager’s body was found in the Seine. Two teenagers are said to have been arrested shortly afterwards.

Terrible body found in France: girl is dragged out of the river – young people are arrested

As the reports claim to have learned from police circles, among others, the access took place in Argenteuil near Paris. The girl’s body is said to have been discovered on Monday evening in the community northwest of Paris. The two teenagers are said to be suspected of having something to do with the girl’s death. This is reported by the station Franceinfo, among others. According to their first findings, they are said to have hit them and thrown them into the river. There was initially no official confirmation from the public prosecutor’s office.

Girl discovered dead near Paris – did she fall victim to her own classmates?

As the French media further report, the victim and the suspects attended the same school. The girl’s mother stated that her daughter was bullied at school.

