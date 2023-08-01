FromMoritz Bletzinger close

Terrible tragedy in a bathing lake in the USA: A mother ran over her six-year-old daughter with a boat. The girl loses a leg and dies.

PHOENIX – A six-year-old died on Friday (July 28) after an accident at Lake Pleasant, Arizona. The girl was run over by her own mother with a boat. Other bathers helped to transport the child to a hospital as quickly as possible, but the help came too late.

Two families came to Lake Pleasant to swim and wakeboard around 7 a.m. They called emergency services at 11 a.m., local police said at a news conference. The local broadcaster Fox 10 Phoenix reported about it. The accident happened north of the lake, at a spot local residents call Paul’s Hideaway.

MCSO Lake Patrol deputies are investigating a boat accident at Lake Pleasant. The preliminary information is a child was hit by a boat. The child has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Media stage will be the 10 lane boat ramp. PIO will be responding. pic.twitter.com/F7nXtLB3Bh — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) July 28, 2023

“The boatman wanted to go forward with a person who was ready to wakeboard. And they ran over the little girl,” says Sergeant Joaquin Enriquez, who speaks of a tragic accident. The families are experienced boaters and have complied with all safety regulations.

Mother at the helm, father in the water: boat propeller fatally injures girl – “leg really amputated”

It later turned out that the person who steered the ill-fated boat was the mother of the deceased girl. As she drove off, both families apparently thought no one was in the water. The little girl swam in front of the boat and was overlooked by her mother.

Lake Pleasant is about 50 kilometers north of Phoenix and is a popular destination. © agefotostock/Imago

“The kid was hit by the boat, ran over and eventually severely cut his leg,” explains Sergeant Enriquez. The father was wakeboarding when the accident happened. “He and the mother quickly realized that their daughter was in the water and her leg was literally amputated by the boat’s propeller,” Enriquez continued.

Poor mobile phone reception: family can only call the rescue at the port

Other boaters helped immediately, loaded the girl onto a boat and took her to the port, from where they alerted rescue workers. Paul’s Hideaway is far from the nearest dock. Because of poor mobile phone reception on the lake, the families were only able to raise the alarm on land. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she died from severe injuries.

Motorboat propellers can seriously injure people in the water. A swimmer was hit by a boat in Mallorca and suffered “catastrophic injuries”. In mid-July, a tragedy struck on the Adriatic coast. A father and his two sons (13, 15) drowned in the seaother bathers heard her calling. (moe)

