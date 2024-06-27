Sometimes the dog goes from being man’s best friend to being his worst enemy. This happened in Mexico recently: a elderly woman was brutally attacked by four dogs.

The terrible event occurred on a street in the municipality of Pedro Escobedo, in the state of Querétaro.

A video from a security camera recorded the moment when the woman was walking unsuspectingly down a street with a market cart when the dogs attacked her.

Seeing the danger she was in, the older adult tried to turn back, but one of the dogs – the largest of the four – lunged to bite her. The woman managed to avoid it, but the same canine returned and bit her left arm and knocked her to the floor.

Seconds of terror

After he threw her to the ground, the same dog continued to bite her on the arm and began dragging her. At that moment, another of the dogs began to bite his legs.. Although the woman cried and asked for help, no one noticed the attack.

A dog lunged to bite her. Photo:X video capture Share

The most terrifying moment of the attack was when the The dog that was most angry with the old woman bit her scalp, dragged her and did not let her go. Rolling around on the floor, the woman screamed desperately for her life, but no one heard her.

In addition to that dog biting his head, two others began to bite his arms and legs.

Finally, a woman heard the woman and the dogs barking and came out of a house with a broom. The dogs released the older adult and three of them returned to her house and another went the other way.

The elderly woman was able to sit up, but she complained about the injuries caused by the dogs. Another woman arrived and When she saw the woman’s injuries she ran to ask for help. “Call an ambulance, call an ambulance!” the two women shouted.

The attack lasted 25 long seconds, during which the older adult was at the mercy of the canines.

It is unknown what happened to the woman, but the injuries caused by the dogs surely required medical attention.

According to the media AlertaQRO Noticias, the elderly woman’s relatives demanded that the dog owners be responsible for the medical expenses that the woman required.

