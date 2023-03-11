In an unfortunate new case of animal abuse in Mexico City, a medium-sized pitbull dog was found with facial injuries inflicted with a knife.

Its presence was reported by inhabitants of the Cuauhtemoc Mayor’s Office, who reported the injuries to the mixed-race dog to the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC).

The Pitbull dog with knives on her face was on Hidalgo avenue and its intersection with Valeriano Trujano, near a park in the Centro neighborhood in the aforementioned demarcation.

Paramedics from the Medical Rescue and Emergency Squad (ERUM) arrived at the scene to give first aid to the injured dog. They gave him serum and healed his wound.

As part of her care, the medium-sized Pitbull was kept in the custody of the Animal Surveillance Brigade, which transferred her to their facilities where she will receive care and follow-up from veterinarians.