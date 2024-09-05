A tragic accident has shocked the community of Ortonain Abruzzo, with the disappearance of a young man of only 18 years old. Alexandru Arteni, who was returning home after work at a pizzeria, was hit by a car while he was cycling during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The accident occurred around 3:30, when the boy, pedaling along Via De Vitis, was hit by a Fiat Multipla. The driver, after the impact, left the young man dying on the ground and fled without helping him. It was another driver who was passing by who noticed the boy on the ground, seriously injured, and immediately alerted the emergency services.

Rushed to the hospital Pescara, Alexander arrived in critical condition and, despite the doctors’ attempts to stabilize him, he died in the Intensive Care Unit around 4:30 pm the same day. Doctors diagnosed brain death and, after the observation period, death was confirmed. Alexandru’s family, in their moment of grief, chose to authorize the organ donation. The organs will be harvested in the next few hours, thus offering hope of life to those who need it.

In the meantime, the investigations conducted by the Carabinieri quickly led to the identification of the fugitive driver, a craftsman from the province of Chieti. The man presented himself spontaneously to the police while the search was underway to track him down. His driving license was immediately revoked and he is now accused of road homicide.

The incident has caused great sadness in the local community, which is mourning the loss of a young man whose life was tragically cut short. The news has deeply affected the city of Ortona, leaving a sense of despair. Investigations are continuing to ascertain further details of the incident and ensure that a full investigation is carried out. justice for Alexandru.