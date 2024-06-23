In the early afternoon of yesterday, 22 June 2024, a very serious accident occurred on the Flaminia state road 3, just after the Gaifana junction in the direction of Gualdo Tadino. A violent head-on collision between two cars: a Yaris with two Roman women on board, a 70-year-old mother and her 50-year-old daughter and the car she was traveling in Catia Calisti, 57-year-old singer originally from Gualdo Tadino. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the latter.

fatal two-car collision: Catia Calisti dies

The dynamics of the accident are currently being examined by the relevant authorities and have yet to be clarified. From an initial analysis of the incident, the head-on collision between the two cars involved, which were traveling in the opposite direction, would have been extremely violent. For the singer, born in ’85, the desperate attempts of the rescuers to save her life were not enough. Too serious in fact the injuries sustained: the doctors could not do anything but note the death.

Il Messaggero.com reports the following: “The crash was extremely violent, with the two women stuck between the sheets of metal, so much so that the intervention of the firefighters was necessary to get them out of the carcass of the car.”

The 118 doctors who responded to the scene promptly provided aid to the two injured women. The most serious was the 70-year-old woman, who was transported to Branca hospital in code red due to a series of reported polytraumas. Her daughter, however, arrived at the Foligno hospital in code yellow.

ambulance intervention

Following the tragic accident, the Flaminia remained closed in both directions for a long time.

Catia Calisti’s musical career

Originally from Gualdo Tadino, Catia Calisti was known and very popular in the municipality of Perugino and in Gubbio. The woman had become famous in the the eighties following his performance in the duet performed at Fantastic ’85 in “A little emotion” with Anna Oxa. Noticed by some Rai leaders, Calisti had had the opportunity to participate in a selection in Rome for an important broadcast of the time hosted by Pippo Baudo. The singer had in fact particularly stood out for her singing skills and her confident stage presence.

Massimiliano Presciuttimayor of the municipality of Gualdo Tadino, released the following statements on his social pages to express the deepest and deepest condolences on his part and that of the entire Gualdo community:

“Because life is a thrill that flies away…”. I want to remember you with the excerpt of this song by Vasco Rossi. Music is your great passion. Your beloved city that mourns you today and cannot find peace. Thanks for everything Catia. Your voice and your smile will remain with us forever.”

