A tragic accident occurred in the early hours of this Sunday in the Golden Zone of AcapulcoGuerrero, left as balance one person dead and at least six others injured.

The road accident happened at 05:00 in the morning, on the boulevard of Las Naciones del Puerto, in front of a well-known hotel.

According to local media, the accident happened when a car nissan tiida White color, impacted two other vehicles and four motorcycles that were parked outside a taco shop, it also crashed into a power pole.

in a vehicle Tsuru Type Nissan of blue color, they were two people pressed, one of them died on the spot while the other was injured, apparently in a delicate state of health.

Paramedics from the state’s Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Secretariat, as well as lifeguards from the Mexican Red Cross, went to the scene to provide assistance to those affected.

Rescuers from the municipality's Fire Department also arrived, as well as elements of the National Guard, Highway Police and Municipal Transit Police, to carry out the relevant tasks.

According to the first versions, the driver of the Nissan Tiida car he was drunk. He was detained at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.