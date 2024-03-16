Terrible accident on the A1, a tire came off a car and hit other speeding vehicles: a girl seriously injured

A terrible one accident road traffic is what happened last evening on the A1. The worst case was a girl who was driving her car and who is now fighting for her life in hospital after a tire suddenly hit her car.

The police are working on the incident, also to understand how this could have happened drama similar. In the meantime, many are very anxious about the fate of the young woman, who immediately appeared in good condition desperate. The doctors who attended first had to stabilize her on the spot.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred in evening of Thursday 14 March. Precisely in the stretch of road that connects Colleferro to Anagni, on the border between the province of Frosinone and Rome. From what emerged, the girl was headed towards Rome and was driving her car Lancia Y.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be established by the police, a moving car appears a tire came off. The latter also crossed the traffic island and invaded the other lane. It created serious traffic problems and other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Accident on the A1, the girl's condition

CREDIT: STEFANO VECCI

Passers-by quickly realized that the young woman's situation was indeed very serious complicated. For this reason they promptly alerted the health workers, who arrived on site in just a few minutes. Together with them, also the agents.

The health workers first tried to stabilize it and then they rushed her to the hospital. From what the newspaper writes The messenger his conditions at the moment would appear to be very serious. They claim that she is also fighting for his life.

In the meantime, the police are working to understand what it is success in the accident. From what has emerged, they are well 6 the people injured and most of them also the young woman, who is in very serious conditions. Now all you have to do is wait to get it updates on the matter.