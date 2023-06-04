A gas cylinder explodes on a construction site and for Stefano Marcoccia, a young 34-year-old father, there is nothing they can do: tragedy in the Turin area

The umpteenth tragedy in the workplace in Italy took place yesterday in the province of Turin. Stephen Marcoccia, a 34-year-old worker and father of two children, lost his life following a gas cylinder explosion on the construction site where he was working. Any rescue attempt was useless for him.

A plague, that of deaths in the workplacewhich continues to scourge Italy and many young workers who diligently carry out their job.

The latest drama, very serious, occurred yesterday morning in province of Turinmore precisely near Pavone Canavese, where works are underway for the consolidation of a bridge over the Chiusella river.

The 34-year-old, according to what has emerged so far, had left a few days ago together with his colleagues from the company in Viterbo he worked for, and was unloading gas canisters yesterday morning.

Credit: Turin Today

For reasons yet to be clarified, one of the cylinders is exploded and the shock wave overwhelmed him leaving no escape.

The first to rescue him were his colleagues who, astonished, had witnessed the scene. Immediate their call to rescuers and the arrival of the latter on the construction site.

The intervention of doctors and nurses, however, did not help to avoid the death di Stefano, who most likely had arrived on the spot.

The painful farewell to Stefano Marcoccia

Also on site are the Ivrea Fire Brigade and the agents of the Spresalthose involved in the investigation of occupational accidents.

There body by Stefano Marcoccia was seized and will remain at the disposal of the authorities for the due investigationsbefore it is handed over to the family for the funeral.

Stefano, as mentioned, had two children and was married. he was originally from Veroliin the province of Frosinone, but for years he had been living with his family in Sabaudiaon the southern coast of Lazio.

Countless condolence messages for the worker. Among the most moving, that of the mayor of Sabaudia Albert Moscowwho in a video message underlined how the pain for Stefano’s death involved the whole community and the administration.