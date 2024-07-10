Two young boys were involved in an accident: where and what happened

Yesterday evening near the Provincial Road 2 towards Nole Canavese a terrible accident occurred involving two young boys. For Alessio Biscuola there was nothing that could be done while Alessandro Colosimo is fighting between life and death.

Rescue

Here’s what happened in the latest updates on the case.

Accident in Nole Canavese: two boys involved in the crash

The ugly accident what we are talking about happened yesterday evening in a small town in the province of Turin, namely Nole Canavese. We are along the Provincial Road 2 at the intersection with Via I Maggio. A BMW motorbike is carrying two very young boys, Alessio Biscuola 27 years old and Alexander Colosimo of 28.

Location of Nole Canavese

The two boys were supposed to reach Ciriè when, suddenly, they crashed into a Jeep Land Rover Defender that was taking the road of Via Circonvallazione. The impact was very violent, so much so that Alessio was embossed from his motorbike ending up on the edge of the road.

What happened to the two boys?

Unfortunately Alessio was the protagonist of a disastrous fall which caused his death instantly. Obviously, the rescue services were immediately alerted, but not even the helicopter rescue was able to save the life of this young boy.

Helicopter rescue

Fate turned out to be different for Alessandro who, instead, was rushed to theCTO hospital of Turin where he underwent several surgical operations. Now his conditions are still very serious and it is hoped that the boy can to survive to this terrible accident.

As for the man who was driving the car, the 37 years old did not report any injuries and is therefore not in danger of life. The Carabinieri belonging to the Venaria Reale command also rushed to the scene and began investigating the dynamics of the‘accident in the immediate future. We are awaiting further investigation.