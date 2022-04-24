Desire Baldi’s body was thrown out of the cockpit, being then crushed by the weight of the car itself. Nothing for her to do

In the night just passed, yet another tragedy occurred in the Italian streets, in which a girl of only 19 years old died. Her name was Desire Baldi and he lost his life following the terrible road accident that involved the car he was traveling in with three other people. The incident occurred in the province of Ravenna.

The accident occurred precisely on highway 16, near Mezzano and a few tens of kilometers from Argentathe small town where the girl lived with her mother.

According to the first details reported, it seems that the car is off the road for reasons still under investigation and then it is overturned several times.

Meanwhile, the body by Desire Baldi it was embossed out of the car and ended up on the surrounding grass, only to be crushed from the car itself that stopped its run right on her.

Help was useless for Desire Baldi

Some witnesses who had witnessed the incident, who had immediately understood the gravity of the situation, immediately contacted the rescue doctors.

The 118 operators they were the first to arrive on site and with them the firefighters of Ravenna. The firefighters proceeded to extract the 4 boys from the car and then the 118 operators turned their attention to Desire, desperately trying to revive her.

Any attempt, however, proved in vain. The nineteen year old was already dead and his heart never started beating again.

As for the three other young people who were in the car, they reported fairly serious injuries but that did not put them in danger of life.

Two of them are currently hospitalized inRavenna hospitalwhile the third was transported to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena.