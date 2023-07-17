After the impact, Paolo Carubelli’s car caught fire and there was nothing for him to do: four other people were injured

A terrible accident, which occurred in the night between last Saturday and Sunday in Soncino, in the province of Cremona, unfortunately cost the life of Paul Carubelli, young entrepreneur and father of only 33 years. The car he was traveling in crashed into a wall and caught fire. Help was useless, the man was charred to death.

Credit: Cremona1

Another terrible weekend regarding road accidents in Italy and the people who have suffered from the traumas tragically lost his life.

A particularly serious one occurred in the night between Saturday and Sunday, around 4:00, on via Nazario Sauro in Soncinoa small town of corca 7 thousand souls in the province of Cremona.

Paolo Carubelli, a young entrepreneur originally from Ticengo, owner together with his sister of a well-known farm in the whole area, was aboard his pick up, lost control of driving and crashed crashed into a concrete wall.

The impact was very violent and the vehicle has immediately caught fire. Paolo, who may have passed out, was unable to get out of the car in time and was charred to death.

Paolo Carubelli was not alone in the car

Carubelli was not alone in the car. Hers were also with him wife Enrico28 years old, two boys aged 23 and 20 and another girl aged 27.

All of them fortunately are got out of the burning car before the fire reached them, but their conditions are serious.

Four ambulances, a medical car and an air ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the 4 injured to the hospitals in Brescia and Cremona.

Credit: Cremona1

The conditions of one of them, the 20 year old boythey would be very serious. While the others would not be in danger of life.

In addition to his wife, Paolo leaves behind the little one Gabrielparents Loretta and Mauro, sister Sofia and grandmother Elvira.

After the accident, the Carabinieri of the Crema company and the fire brigade. The latter had the arduous task of extracting the victim from the car and transporting it to the morgue.

The prosecutor has already given the clearance to the family to be able to proceed with the funeral ritewhich will be celebrated on Wednesday morning in the parish of Ticengo.