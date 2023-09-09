Terrible accident in the city of Milan, 20-year-old girl dies after being taken to hospital, boy in serious condition

A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Thursday 7 September in the city of Milan. Unfortunately, one person gets the worst of it 20 year old girl, who shortly after being transported to hospital, lost his life. A 21-year-old young man is now in desperate conditions.

The police intervened on site and are currently working to reconstruct the exact scene dynamics. Only further investigations will help reconstruct what happened.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred shortly before the midnight on Thursday 7 September. Precisely at the crossroads between via Satta and via Vitanniin Milan.

The two boys were in their car. Obviously it is not yet clear who was there guide of the vehicle and above all how the accident occurred.

When suddenly two small cars, one of red and one blackthey clashed before sideways and then frontally. One of the two cars ended up on the pavement and the situation immediately appeared desperate.

For this reason passers-by decided to ask for the timely intervention of the sanitary. The latter arrived on site within minutes. But they realized that the conditions of the young woman and the other boy were really very bad serious.

The death of the 20-year-old girl after the accident

With the hope of saving her life, they rushed the girl to the hospital Niguarda from Milan. However, it is only shortly after her arrival in the hospital that the young woman has lost his life.

The 21 year old boy, who was with her, is now found hospitalized at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza. His condition is desperate and in these hours, unfortunately he is fighting for his life.

The three young people who were on board the black Mercedes were all transported to Humanitas from Milan. However, from initial information their conditions do not appear to be very good serious. Now only investigations will reconstruct the dynamics of this violent accident.