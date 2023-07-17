Three fractures to the collarbone and femur for Jovanotti: the artist from Romagna had a bad fall on his bike in Santo Domingo

Terrible adventure for Young people last weekend. On Saturday, in fact, the singer spoke to his followers explaining that he had a bad accident while cycling. In the fall he sustained two serious fractures, to the collarbone and to the femur, for which he will have to undergo two surgeries. The words of the artist.

In recent years he has been able to give a new life to an already hugely successful artistic careerthrough the organization and realization of one of the most popular concerts in Italy, the Jova Beach Party.

In the 2023after years of touring beaches across the country, he didn’t perform but he did not rule out that next year he could return to the stage.

Lorenzo is using this summer to enjoy some rest and for travel around the world. At the moment you are in the Dominican Republic, where unfortunately you had a mishap on Saturday.

It was Jovanotti himself, on his social channels, who told about the bad bike accident in which he was involved.

On Saturday, he posted a video on TikTokexplaining that he suffered three fractures different at the clavicle and femur and that I felt a lot of pain. Especially as he was being transported by ambulance to the local hospital.

Despite the fright and precisely the pain, Lorenzo wanted to thank many Dominicans, both civilians and rescuers, who stood by him and supported him in the best possible way.

My doctor in Romagna saw the x-rays and said it was a very common operation. It recovers, it will take some time. But in short, I’m here, I’m alive, I’m fine, they gave me a painkiller. I was touring in beautiful areas, in the middle of sugar cane plantations.

How is Jovanotti?

Yesterday morning a new video, this time in the stories of Instagramin which the artist recounted the terrible night he spent, with the ache who never gave up on him.

He then said that the afternoon would undergo two surgeriesto place a titanium nail in the leg and a plate in the collarbone.

Despite everything Jovanotti he hasn’t lost heart. With a lot of positivity he thanked everyone for the overwhelming affection he is receiving and explained that on the one hand he also feels lucky, taking into account the bad flight he had.