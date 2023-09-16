Alberto and Daniel were transporting 50 migrants from Sicily to Piedmont: a collision with a truck near Fiano Romano was fatal

A terrible accident occurred during the night between last Thursday and Friday on the A1 motorway, near Fiano Romano. A bus that was transporting 50 migrants to Piedmont violently hit a truck in front of it. The two drivers, both Italian, whose names were Alberto and Danielunfortunately lost their lives on impact.

Yet another tragic accident on Italian motorways, which this time cost the life of two very young men originating from Sicily.

The crash occurred around 2:00 am between last Thursday and Friday on the A1 motorway, between the Guidonia and Fiano Romano toll boothsin the roadway towards Florence.

A bus full of migrantslanded in recent days in Lampedusa and that they had to reach a reception center Piedmontcollided at high speed against a truck who preceded him.

The arrival of rescuers on site was immediate, but there was nothing that could be done to avoid the death of two people, the two drivers of the bus. Alberto Vella and Daniel Giudiceaged 34 and 32.

One of them, the one who was driving, died practically instantly. As well as the other, who probably sat next to him in the first places and whose body was thrown out of the vehicle.

Several i wounded among the passengers, more than 20with two in particular reporting extremely serious injuries and requiring emergency transfers to Umberto I and Gemelli in Rome.

Pain for the death of Alberto and Daniel

Alberto and Daniel, the two victims of the accident, were both originally from and residents of Favaraa small Sicilian municipality in the province of Agrigento.

They worked there Patti Toura travel agency that had recently signed a contract that reserved the transportation of migrants who landed on the coasts to the various reception centers.

Two families and a community completely destroyed by disappearance of two men esteemed and loved by all.

Antonio Palumbo, mayor of Favara, sent a touching message of condolence to social media. Here are his words: