A very serious road accident has taken the life of a young sports promise. The young footballer died during this tragic collision in Cesena Albert Stephen of only 21 years old. The head-on collision occurred between a car and a motorcycle.

Here’s what happened.

Car and motorbike collide in Cesena: farewell to Alberto Stefano

A tragic accident it happened a few hours ago in CesenaA car and a motorbike were involved in a tragic head-on collision that left the young footballer with no chance of escape Albert Stephen. The boy was traveling in star to his Honda when, along Via Cervese, he crashed with a Skoda.

The car was driven by a 31-year-old boy. It is not clear what happened, but it seems that the two were unable to control their vehicles, so much so that they were unable to avoid this tragic event. crashThe dynamics of the accident are still to be verified.

At the time of the crash the two vehicles were coming from different directions and the importance of respecting the precedence signal to understand how this tragic accident occurred. When the rescuers arrived on the scene, the young Alberto was still alive, but unfortunately he passed away while he was being rushed to hospital.

Who was Alberto Stefano?

The victim of this tragic accident responds to the name of Alberto Stefano, a young man soccer player so, unfortunately, life did not provide a plan B. The boy was playing at the Cervia United and from what his teammates say he was what you would call a real promise of football.

The memory of his team

The boy was well known in the area not only for his talent in sports, but also for his family’s role in society. This is because they own a well-known restaurant where the same Alberto he used to work every now and then.

A few hours ago, moreover, the sports director of his team Matthew Bondi has decided to send a message of condolences to the families, as well as the team of the beloved player. The driver of the car into which Alberto crashed was not injured and tested negative for test carried out by law enforcement.