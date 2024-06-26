Near Moschetta, more precisely on State Road 106, a bad thing recently occurred accident which took the lives of three people. Here is what happened in those tragic moments and who were the people who were involved in the accident.

Archive photo

Here’s what we discovered.

Yet another road accident: three people lose their lives while in the car

A occurred accident rather serious in which three people lost their lives. We are at the height of the State Highway 106at the height of Locri. The following were involved in the crash: 4 people and among these one would be hospitalized in no more serious conditions.

Accident scene

Unfortunately for three of them there was nothing to be done, while the fourth injured person was taken away byhelicopter rescue. Two of them died instantly while the other individual arrived dead in hospital.

The toll is truly serious and at the moment the dynamics of the accident are not yet known. From what we know the car in which this family was traveling crashed due to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Who are the victims of the road accident?

The driver of the car that crashed into the wall was a 61-year-old man named Antonio Simonetti. This person may have lost control of the vehicle due to a illnessbut it will only be the autopsy to establish what happened.

Archive photo

The man’s wife also died, Sunday Palamara aged 58, and his sister Santina slightly larger. One of the two died instantly while the other passed away during the rush to hospital. Luckily he escaped this tragedy The son of the 19-year-old couple, who was traveling with them at that tragic moment. The boy is out of danger even though he suffered several fractures and injuries following the collision.