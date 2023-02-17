US justice has decided to investigate Do Kwonthe founder of of Terraform Labs, for the scam related to bankruptcy of its cryptocurrencies EarthUSD and Moondating back to 2021. The operation burned 40 billion dollars, causing enormous image damage to the entire cryptocurrency sector, whose bubble seems to have inexorably burst.

The problem is that Do Kwon is currently untraceable. It would be better to say that he is a fugitivegiven that in November 2022 he was accused of similar crimes by the justice of South Korea, his country.

Kwon claims he is not on the run, but does nothing to be found and the authorities are groping in the dark, despite an unsuccessful attempt by the Korean police to capture him in Serbia.

Terraform Labs was founded in 2018 by Kwon and Daniel Shin. The goal was to ride on the apparent success of cryptocurrencies. In particular, the duo was interested in the concept of stablecoin, i.e. a cryptocurrency without the instability of the classic ones. So TerraUSD was developed, whose value was to remain fixed, where Luna was to change in value and have fluctuating availability depending on the demand for TerraUSD.

Designed to remain in constant equilibrium, the gap between the two currencies has become so great that everything has collapsed. To date, the two cryptocurrencies are worth nothing and have burned 40 billion dollars introduced into the system by investors. Naturally, the latter didn’t take it very well.

After the appropriate investigations, the US SEC discovered some oddities, such as the fact that the drop in the value of TerraUSD below the dollar would have led to its collapse. There is also the Chai node: Terraform had stated that the payment application, very popular in Korea, used the Terraform blockchain for its operations, but that was not true. More simply Terraform copied Chai’s operations on its Blockchain to fool everyone.