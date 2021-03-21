Terraria has reportedly sold more than 35 million copies across all platforms.

Developer Re-Logic confirmed the milestone in an update on the official forums, which also revealed the game had now beaten Portal 2 to become Steam’s highest-rated game of all time according to gamer reviews on external website, Steam250.

The game remains most popular on PC, where it’s clocked up 17.2 million copies sold – that’s about half of all sales thus far. 9.3 million copies have been sold on mobile devices, while 8.5 million of us are playing Terraria on a console.

“We remain hard at work on the litany of updates across the board as we press forward into 2021,” the company said (thanks, PC Gamer). “Things are really starting to come together, and we are beyond excited for what the rest of the year has in store. Thanks to your beyond-amazing support – Terraria has reached another units-sold milestone!

“The momentum for Terraria has never been stronger than it is right this moment. When you add that to what is still to come this year with Console Journey’s End, Steam Workshop Support, getting to parity content for everyone … and then the possibility of crossplay down the line (we hope!), you could easily say that Journey’s End may have arrived, but the journey for Terraria is far from over! “

It’s taken a little while – following a very public spat with Google, Terraria studio Re-Logic announced last month it was ceasing development of the game’s Stadia version before reversing the decision a few days later – but Terraria is now available on Google’s streaming service.