Earlier this month, following a very public space with Google, Terraria studio Re-Logic announced it was ceasing development of the game’s Stadia version. However, it’s now decided to reverse that decision and development will proceed.

Events came to a head earlier this month, when Re-Logic founder Andrew Spinks railed against Google on Twitter after his account had been disabled for three weeks with no explanation – preventing access to his Google Play library, Google Drive data, YouTube channel, and Gmail.

“I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge,” he wrote. “Consider it burned. Terraria for Google Stadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward.”

Terraria: Journey’s End trailer.

In a new update posted to the Terraria forum, however, Re-Logic has announced the Stadia version will go ahead after all. “As you may have noticed, we had a ton of issues to kick off the year stemming from the locking-down of Redigit’s entire Google account in early January,” it wrote. “After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts.”

“Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in – as well as our partners at 505 Games – we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed,” the statement continued. “The Terraria Stadia build is based on the DR Studios 1.4.0.5 (latest) build, and is currently at Google for certification review.”

There’s no word on when Terraria for Stadia might launch, but it’s encouraging to see the issue resolved with relative speed. Stadia, of course, recently ceased all internal game development, meaning it’s now absolutely critical for it to shore up relationships with external studios.