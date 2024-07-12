Over 13 years after its original release in 2011, Terraria continues to sell at an impressive rate and now enters the top ten best-selling games ever beating even the historic Super Mario Bros.at least according to the data updated and recently released by Re-Logic.

In a post on the official Terraria forum, the development team reported that the game’s new sales milestone is now 58.7 million copies soldincluding 32 million on PC alone. This places Re-Logic’s title squarely within the top ten best-selling games of all time.

The result is particularly historic because it should place Terraria above Super Mario Bros. which should be stuck at 58 million: the famous creative survival game should have conquered the eighth position.