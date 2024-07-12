Over 13 years after its original release in 2011, Terraria continues to sell at an impressive rate and now enters the top ten best-selling games ever beating even the historic Super Mario Bros.at least according to the data updated and recently released by Re-Logic.
In a post on the official Terraria forum, the development team reported that the game’s new sales milestone is now 58.7 million copies soldincluding 32 million on PC alone. This places Re-Logic’s title squarely within the top ten best-selling games of all time.
The result is particularly historic because it should place Terraria above Super Mario Bros. which should be stuck at 58 million: the famous creative survival game should have conquered the eighth position.
Meanwhile the updates continue
It must be considered that the global ranking of the best-selling games in history is subject to change, considering that updates for some of the titles do not occur at regular intervals and are staggered with respect to each other, so it is difficult to get an accurate picture of the situation.
Regardless, Terraria has certainly continued to sell at a remarkable rate over the years, and its climb continues.
The team also seems to indicate that something might happen once the game hits 60 million copies, perhaps through some new release in the way of updates or announcements.
Despite the major Journey’s End being billed as the last official update for Terraria, Re-Logic is continuing to work on the game on a regular basis and is about to release theupdate 1.4.5 which should also contain a crossover with Dead Cells and various other new features.
