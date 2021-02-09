Terraria developer Re-Logic has said it will still support its 2D sandbox hit on Android and Google Play, despite publicly canning the game’s Stadia version yesterday due to grievances with Google.

Re-Logic founder Andrew Spinks made headlines when he railed against Google on his personal Twitter and said he would never work with the company again.

Spinks’ own Google account had been disabled for three weeks with no explanation, he said, meaning he had lost access to his Google Play app library, Google Drive data, YouTube channel and Gmail account.

“I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge,” Spinks wrote. “Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward.

“I will not be involved with a corporation that values ​​their customers and partners so little. Doing business with you is a liability.”

Google is yet to publicly respond.

Today, Spinks clarified that Terraria would continue to be supported on existing Google platforms to ensure current customers are not affected.

“Punishing existing customers who paid for our game on these platforms is not what we are about,” Re-Logic said in a statement to IGN. “To be clear: there should be no impact whatsoever to Terraria on Google platforms, both existing / purchased games as well as ongoing store availability.”

That said, Spinks has maintained his studio will boycott Google platforms in future – with the now canned Stadia version of Terraria, and any other games the developer may release in future.

Since Terraria launched in 2011, Re-Logic has not developed any other projects. As of April 2020, Terraria had sold more than 30m copies.