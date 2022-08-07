Latina: 11 year old hit on a pedestrian crossing in Terracina, died in Rome to the Child Jesus

An 11-year-old boy was hit last night on a pedestrian crossing in Terracina and died in the morning. The incident occurred around 11 pm yesterday, August 6 in the southern part of the city, in Via Appia at kilometer 103. The child was crossing the street on the zebra crossing with his mom and aunt when one Volkswagen Polo shirt gray led by an eighteen year old hit him. The victim was immediately taken to the Fiorini hospital in Terracina, but, with the worsening of the situation, he was transported overnight to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome where the baby’s brain death was declared this morning. The driver was subjected last night at the alcohol test and the ‘drug test’: the first tested negative, now we are awaiting the response of the second. All the various investigations by the Local Police are underway.

