Terraces The giant summer terrace will not take place in Helsinki this year

There will be no giant terrace in Helsinki this year.

To Helsinki there will be no giant terrace this summer. The giant terrace, which was used during the pandemic, was erected in the summer of 2020 on the Senate Square and in the summer of 2021 on the Barracks Square.

The reason is that no entrepreneur has been found for a large project. In the past, the city has been in charge of the terrace project, but this year the project was aimed at moving the entrepreneur-driven project.

This summer, the city-funded terrace activities will be on a smaller scale at Töölö Square, Havis Amanda Square and Hietalahti Square in cooperation with the restaurateurs of the Hietalahti Market Hall.

The city press release says giant patio projects have been hampered by market infrastructure. Sewers, water, electricity and toilets have had to be arranged separately in the markets, which incurs high costs. The project has therefore become expensive for the city.

The terrace, designed year after year, is a difficult concept in terms of infrastructure challenges. .