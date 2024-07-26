Home page World

In Swabia, an entire house collapses after an explosion; numerous emergency services are on site. Many questions are still unanswered.

Memmingen – According to police reports, a terraced house in Swabia collapsed after an explosion. It is still unclear whether there were people in the building in Memmingen, the situation center of the responsible police headquarters said early Friday evening. The surrounding buildings were massively damaged.

A major operation by police and rescue forces is underway in the city. Emergency services from nearby Baden-Württemberg are also reportedly on site. A police helicopter circled over the city. dpa