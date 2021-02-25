SAN FULGENCIO council, which covers the British expat area of ​​La Marina Urbanization, has extended it’s suspension of the ‘terrace tax’ to bars and restaurants until the end of the year.

With anticipation of today’s (February 25) news regarding a partial relaxation of lockdown rules allowing hospitality to reopen, this will be a welcome benefit for struggling businesses.

SUPPORT FOR ENTREPRENEURS: In San Fulgencio

Mayor, José Sampere, said the move aims to “give our support to all entrepreneurs [in hospitality] who are suffering the effects of COVID-19. “

The extension of tax relief is in addition to the measures announced at the beginning of the first lockdown in March 2020, when establishments had to close indefinitely.

Sampere confirmed that relevant businesses in San Fulgencio, ‘will be exempt from paying the levy throughout 2021, taking retroactive effect fromct from January 1’.

Councilor for Finance, David Vives, said the decision aimed ‘to continue providing aid to the local hospitality sector that have had to close their doors for a very long time’.

For his part, Sampere indicated that ‘the council will always try to promote all possible policies that allow us to support companies and businesses in our area, since they are an essential part of our economic fabric’. ‘