Deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS), named as one of the main influencers of President Jair Bolsonaro in the covid-19 pandemic, reaffirmed that, even today, he would use drugs without the proven efficacy to treat covid-19. “I took it, I would take it again if I needed it, if I had the disease, because I had nothing to do but wait and take dipyrone,” he told Covid’s CPI senators on Tuesday.

The deputy, who once again defended the use of medicines, argued that several drugs have package inserts that predict side effects with “huge tragedy”. However, the drugs defended by the parliamentarian for the treatment of covid are not indicated against the disease. In this regard, Osmar once again defended the “off-label” use, outside the package insert, of the drug, under the argument that the physician should have autonomy to prescribe treatments.

The president of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), rejected Terra’s defense of pharmaceuticals, saying that they had not helped him. Aziz pointed out that the parliamentarian had to be admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as a result of the disease. “The chloroquine didn’t help you much, what helped you was the good hospital you had and the good doctors who were treating you,” said Aziz.

The former Minister of Citizenship of the Bolsonaro government will give his testimony to the CPI this Tuesday. Osmar Terra is one of the members of the government that has sponsored, on social networks, projections that reduce the impact of the new coronavirus and fostered, among the president’s supporters, theories without scientific proof that encourage contagion.

Break

After the inquisitions of Senator Humberto Costa (PT-CE), Senator Aziz announced that the hearing would be suspended for 30 minutes so that the members of the collegiate, and the deponent, could have lunch.

