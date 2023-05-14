In a studio published last week on Frontiers in Soil Sciencethere was talk of Terra Petra, and how this could help restore the Amazon Forest, which has been on the verge of destruction by man for decades.

A small-scale rainforest restoration experiment was successful when it was performed using Terra Petra, also known as Amazonian dark earth (HADES), while instead it turned out to be unsuccessful using ordinary soil. In the study, a 1:4 mix of ADEs and other soils was used which saw some, but not all, species become established.

Bringing devastated forests back to life is likely to be one of the key challenges of the 21st century, and the 1,600-year-old Amazonian natives may be our best guides.

The vast Amazon Basin is dotted with patches of rich terra petra soils where the trees most useful to man thrive as if domesticated while retaining the stunning diversity of the wider forest. These patches of terra petra exhibit a seemingly miraculous ability to store carbon and stimulate plant growth and were deposited while other human populations were ravaging the lands they inhabited.

Terra preta was promoted as the key to combating climate change and restoring ecosystems, but the evidence for these claims is hotly contested. A new paper describes a more rigorous test of how well ADE performs under conditions closer to those typically faced in forest restoration efforts.

The study behind terra petra and its use for reforestation

The authors collected ADE from a research station in the heart of the Amazon and land used to farm at an agricultural school in São Paulo state. They put 36 full pots of ADE, agricultural soil, or one part ADE to four parts of soil in a greenhouse heated to 34°C (93°F). The temperature deliberately exceeds existing temperatures to allow for future global warming, of which deforestation is a major cause.

For realism, the authors planted the pots with palisade grass, which frequently grows in Brazilian areas deforested for raising beef cattle. The authors note that in Brazil alone, 189 hectares (467 acres) of forest was lost every hour in 2021, mostly to livestock grazing.

Once grown, the grass was cut, but the roots remained intact, mimicking what happens after grazing. Finally, the pots were replanted with seeds from three rainforest species: Ambay pumpwood (Cecropia pachystachya), Peltophorum dubium and white cedar (Cedrela fissilis). These were chosen because the ambay is usually one of the first trees in the Amazon to return after damage, P. dubium is typical of second generation forest plants and the cedar blanco is a sign of a restored forest.

After 90 days, not a single Ambay wood had grown in either farmland or mixed land, but all were doing well in pure Hades. The other two trees grew in all three media but did two to six times better where ADEs were present. For these, pure ADE outperformed the blend, but in a modest way. If you ignored the pumping wood, you might feel that the lower cost of the mix is ​​worth the small difference.

Pumpwood’s settlement in ordinary soils is surprising given its usual recovery; the paper proposes that it was particularly affected by the high temperatures.

Consistent with previous observations, ADE soils were much richer in a wide range of nutrients, including 30 times more phosphorus, and less acidic at the start of the study. Some of these nutrients were rapidly absorbed by plants. A more overlooked factor was the range of microorganisms that thrived in the ADE and mixed soils, but not control, and may have helped plants access nutrients.

ADE is a blend of charcoal from low-intensity fires, animal bones, compost, manure and even ceramics. Modern scientists have struggled to recreate the exact formula. It is thought to have been deposited for over a thousand years. Rapid replication to match the scale of forests needing restoration, in South America and elsewhere, will not be an easy task, even with modern capabilities.

“Our recommendations are not to use ADE itself, but rather to copy its characteristics, especially its microorganisms, for use in future ecological restoration projects,” senior author Professor Siu said in a statement. Mui Tsai of the University of São Paulo.

