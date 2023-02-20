Publisher Devolver Digital announced with a new trailer there release date officer of Land Nil by development studio Free Lives for PC and Netflix: March 28, 2023. The PC version will be available via Steam, while Netflix subscribers will be able to download the game on iOS and Android systems.

Those who pre-ordered the game will receive a free upgrade to deluxe editionwhich includes the soundtrack and digital edition artwork catalogue.

Starting with reservations and continuing with post-launch sales, part of Terra Nil’s profits will go to the non-profit Endangered Wildlife Trustwhich deals with the preservation of species and habitats of our planet.

“From the beginning of development we wanted Terra Nil to have a real impact on the planet,” said Sam Alfred, one of the writers and lead designer of the game. “After much research, we have found the ideal partner to make that happen in Endangered Wildlife Trust. Free Lives will donate a portion of the profits from every sale of Terra Nil on Steam to the Endangered Wildlife Trust to help them in their efforts to preserve and restore real-world ecosystems. “

We read the official description by Terra Nil on Steam:

Terra Nil challenges you to transform a dying wasteland into a thriving ecosystem. Infuse barren soils with fertility, restore oceans, plant lush forests, and create a habitat for new wildlife. Finally, recycle the buildings to erase all traces of your passage. Bring life back to the wasteland.

A city builder in reverse

Take advantage of the best technologies to purify the soil and create ecosystems such as plains, swamps, beaches, rainforests or grasslands. Then efficiently recycle everything you’ve built, leaving a pristine environment as a gift to the new fauna.

Always different maps

Procedurally generated landscapes make every game of Terra Nil different from the next. Plan your interventions on challenging, random and unpredictable terrains, dotted with sinuous streams, mountains, plains and oceans.

The flow of nature

Each region of Terra Nil evolves through various phases, until a pure and perfectly balanced environment is created. The aim is not to strive for infinite growth, but to balance and heal the ecosystem to transform it into an oasis of peace.

Rediscover tranquility

The hand-drawn scenery, relaxing music and peaceful background sounds make Terra Nil a rejuvenating and meditative experience. Once you’ve achieved your goal, enter Admire Mode to immerse yourself in the wonders of the ecosystem you’ve helped restore.