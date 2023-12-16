Land Nil has one exit date official on Nintendo Switchannounced with a trailer by the game's development team: it will be available in digital format on the eShop starting from December 18th.

Capable of reaching 300,000 players in a very short time, Terra Nil will see us intent on bring life back to a deserted and hostile landtrying to create a healthy ecosystem rich in biodiversity.

To succeed in this undertaking we will have to use the most advanced technologies in order to make the soil fertileclean up the oceans, plant lush forests and create a suitable habitat for wildlife.