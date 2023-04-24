19th edition of the event discusses land demarcation; should bring together more than 6,000 indigenous people until Friday (April 28) in Brasília

The largest assembly of indigenous organizations in Brazil, the ATL (Campamento Terra Livre), starts this Monday (24.Apr.2023) and will have as its theme “The indigenous future is today. Without demarcation, there is no democracy!” in its 19th edition.

The event, organized by apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil), will be held at Praça da Cidadania, in Brasília, and is expected to bring together more than 6,000 indigenous people by Friday (28.Apr.2023).

The ATL has existed since the occupation of indigenous peoples in the south of Brazil, in front of the Ministry of Justice, in 2004. This year, the focus is on rescuing the topic of demarcation of indigenous lands, stagnant during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and claim the end of violence against indigenous peoples and the decree of “Climate Emergency”.

“It was a setback of rights. Our territories being invaded by gunmen, jagunços, where there is a retaken area. And, today, we have, in front of us, a ministry, so that we can feel, in a way, embraced, in relation to our territories, because the main demand of the indigenous movement is the question of territoriality itself, it is the demarcation, the recognition of our lands and respect for the way of life we ​​want to have in our territories”he said Val Eloy Terena, executive coordinator of APIB.

During the transitional government, the entity participated in the Working Group on Indigenous Peoples. In order to confirm its commitment to the cause, the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) announced 13 territories ready to be homologated. According to Apib, there are also 200 indigenous lands awaiting demarcation by Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples).

ATL 2023 SCHEDULE

This year’s event will have 5 thematic axes with more than 30 activities in all. The axes “Tell the People to Advance”, “Village the Policy”, “Demarcation Now”, “Indigenous Emergency” and “Avançaremos” will have debates on territorial and environmental management, access to public policies, LGBT+ relatives, indigenous and indigenous women in voluntary isolation. In addition to the meetings, the camp will promote 3 marches through the streets of Brasilia, on April 24, 26 and 27.

CAMPAMENTO TERRA LIVRE 2022

The theme of the 18th edition of the ATL was “Resuming Brazil: Demarcating Territories and Aldear a Política”. The event, held from April 4 to 14, 2022, brought together 200 indigenous ethnic groups and their respective leaders, totaling 8,000 indigenous people, according to the Indigenous Missionary Council. In the “Demarcation now!” march alone, on April 6, the 1st post-pandemic mobilization, another 6,000 indigenous people marched towards the National Congress.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 6.Apr.2022 Groups call for the demarcation of lands, a right guaranteed to indigenous people by the Constitution