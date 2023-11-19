Terra amara streaming and live TV: where to see the series on Canale 5 in prime time, 19 November

This evening, Sunday 19 November 2023, at 9.20pm, Terra amara, the successful drama broadcast in the afternoon on Canale 5 from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, will be broadcast in prime time. Given the great ratings of the Turkish soap, the series is now also broadcast in prime time, with three episodes premiering every Sunday. Here’s where to watch Terra amara live on TV and in streaming.

On TV

Appointment on Canale 5 for the first time every Sunday from 9.20pm with three new episodes every week. The series continues regularly in the afternoon, from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm.

Bitter Earth live streaming

If you are not at home you can catch up on the episodes of Terra amara at any time on demand, including in streaming or on demand on the free Mediaset Play app, available for PCs, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.