Top scorer Simon Terodde has not played for him for two games HSV met. However, there is no unrest around the Volkspark.
Finally, the overall Terodde package also offers templates (or in today’s parlance, scorer points). And in this facet he delivered again in yesterday’s 3-1 win against Paderborn.
But how high is the 32-year-old’s share of the wave of success that HSV has been swimming on since the start of the season – with the exception of the November break? In fact so high that a prolonged failure of the Bocholters would cause a drop in performance (and thus result) for the whole team?
If you look at the bare figures, this fear is rather unfounded. Without a doubt, Terodde’s goals were and are important. Very important. Every single one of them.
But it is also true that of the 43 league hits recorded by HSV so far, he was involved in 20 (17 hits, 3 assists). That gives a ratio of 46.5 percent. Throughout the league, the HSV striker is “only” eighth.
The front runner in this ranking is Osnabrück’s Sebastian Kerk, whose goal participation (14 scorer points out of 20 goals scored by Lower Saxony) account for an incredible 70 percent.
Kerk follow in the ranking Christian Kühlwetter from 1.FC Heidenheim (60.9 percent), Marvin Ducksch from Hannover 96 (57 percent), Florian Krüger and Pascal Testroet from Erzgebirge Aue (each 55.55 percent), Simon Zoller from VfL Bochum ( 51.4 percent) and Tobias Kempe von Darmstadt 98 (50 percent). (Source: kicker.de As of January 30, 2021)
(To clarify: a scorer point is also assigned to a player if he was the one who was fouled before a penalty or free kick converted.)
So if HSV is dependent on its top scorer, so are all of its pursuers. And to a much greater extent.
In addition, the HSV opponents develop their own psychological dynamics. Because with his 17 hits in 19 games, Terodde naturally remains the absolute reference value in every opposing analysis.
Which in turn can only be an advantage for other HSV players. Because the fixation on stopping Terodde’s goal machinery somehow (which is often reflected in a double or even triple guard for Terodde) inevitably means more freedom for Terodde’s colleagues in the HSV offensive. It is not for nothing that HSV has the most different goal scorers (12) this season.
I even venture the following claim: Terodde wouldn’t have to score again by the end of the season – and would still have a huge part in the positive course of the season, which (hopefully) will lead to promotion to the Bundesliga.
With 17 hits in 34 games, which corresponds to a 50 percent rate, he would still be one of the most dangerous attackers in the league. And if he doesn’t use it himself – he just hangs up. And other goal scorers step into the breach for him.
Jatta managed a double against Osnabrück, in Braunschweig Kinsombi scored twice as well as Kittel against Paderborn yesterday. Of the total of 12 goals that HSV scored in these three games, only one went to Terodde’s account. However, this “crisis” of their top scorer did not have a detrimental effect on the scoring risk of Hamburg.
And that’s exactly why I think it’s understandable and right that HSV won’t make any transfers this winter.
Because it is apparently true in the squad. The team follows their coach to a degree that has never been the case in the previous two and a half years of being in the second division.
While Christian Titz still benefited from his near-rescuer bonus from Bundesliga times in the first year in the lower house, the team simply overwhelmed the team with the goalkeeper system (both playfully and mentally), and Titz ‘successor Hannes Wolf somehow always a little too tense came across, last year’s trainer Dieter Hecking failed because of his own stubbornness and not having taken everyone in the squad.
Players like Khaled Narey or David Kinsombi only played an extra role towards the end of Hecking’s creative period in the Hanseatic city – and are now suddenly blossoming again.
Daniel Thioune has managed (as the first HSV coach in a long time) to scrape every single player in the squad around. At the beginning of the season, that sometimes went to the order in the team, when Thioune wanted to let 16 players enjoy the point bonus again, but it turns out to be advantageous for the club on the track.