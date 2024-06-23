Cade’s 2014 decision stated that the purchase of shares was illegal; Italian group must use understanding to try to reverse STJ decision

The steel company Terniumcontrolled by the Italian group Techint, uses a 2014 decision by the Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) to delegitimize the corporate participation of CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional) in Usiminas. The objective is to try to reverse a recent judgment of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) which gave the company a profit.

Last Tuesday (June 18, 2024), the 3rd panel of the STJ decided by 3 votes to 2, when analyzing motions for declaration relating to a 2023 trial, that Ternium must compensate CSN in R$5 billion. This is due to the fact that the Italian company did not make an offer for CSN’s shares in Usiminas when it purchased the stake in Usiminas in 2012. Votorantim and from Camargo Corrêa.

In 2014, Cade decided that CSN should sell a stake of around 17% in Usiminas within 5 years. The deadline was extended twice, in 2019 and 2022. Cade has already included refused a request from CSN to participate in the ordinary general meeting of the Usiminas.

Ternium understands that Cade’s decision could annul the STJ process. The 3rd panel of the court understood, by 3 votes to 2, that the Italian company began to control Usiminas with the acquisition of shares in Votorantim/Camargo Corrêa, for R$4.1 billion. Partner with 12% of the company, CSN asked R$5 billion in share compensation, because, according to the defense, an OPA (public offering of shares) to minority shareholders would be necessary.

The issue in dispute is the rule of tag along, which allows minority shareholders of a company to stop being partners if control of the company passes to a new investor. The tool serves to provide security to members of the company regarding a new investor who does not have an initial stake in the business. It is foreseen in S/A Lawfrom 1976.

According to the law, the alienation “direct or indirect” of control of a publicly-held company may only be contracted under the condition that the acquirer “is obliged to make a public offer for the acquisition of shares with voting rights owned by the company’s other shareholders.”.

It also defines that the CVM (Securities Commission) will authorize the sale of control, as long as it is verified that the conditions of the public offering meet the legal requirements. The commission is also responsible for establishing standards to be observed in the public offering.

The company’s buyermay offer minority shareholders the option of remaining in the company, upon payment of a premium equivalent to the difference between the market value of the shares and the amount paid per share forming part of the controlling block”.

Ternium, after the acquisition, held around 28% of Usiminas’ shares. It still had fewer shares than the Japanese company Nippon. Although he did not have controlling interest alone, he became part of a control block of the Minas Gerais steel company, fixed by a shareholders’ agreement. The block is formed by Ternium, Nippon and Usiminas Employees’ Fund.

CSN, which was a minority, did not receive an offer from Ternium for its stake. Her argument was that even without having control alone, she indirectly controls the company through the block with Nippon and the employees’ fund. The CVM, in 2017, refuted that the company has purchased control. So, CSN went to court.

JURIDICAL INSECURITY

The STJ’s decision creates jurisprudence contrary to the decisions taken in these cases, which worries the business environment due to legal uncertainty. Experts consulted by Power360 fear that the decision will cause uncertainty in new processes of purchasing shares from other companies, such as the privatization of Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo).

“The expansion of the scope of protection for minorities introduces an element of legal uncertainty that could negatively affect investor appetite. Its impact has already been discussed in negotiations that were already underway, including the risk of judicialization of operations under negotiation, such as the privatization of Sabesp”says lawyer Lucca Mendes.

The fear, in this case, is that potential investors looking to buy control of Sabesp will view the deal with fear of having to also buy minority shareholders’ shares or compensate them in the future.

Ternium itself has used the argument that the STJ’s decision could trigger legal uncertainty. After the defeat, the company paid for full-page advertisements in printed newspapers to publish a statement stating its dissatisfaction with the outcome of the litigation and addressing the risks that the court’s determination could have for future operations of this kind.

“By going against the jurisprudence established and consolidated by the CVM and by various judicial bodies over 12 years, including the decision on the merits of the STJ itself, the judgment brings legal uncertainty to the Brazilian capital market and puts merger and acquisition operations at risk. acquisition in which there is a sale of parts of controlling groups”stated the company in the note.

In a relevant fact published in March 2023, Ternium said that the group would have a 61.3% stake in the control group.

UNDERSTAND THE JUDGMENT

The 3rd Panel of the STJ analyzed, last Tuesday (June 18), an embargo of declaration by CSN that questioned the court’s own decision, from 2023. At the time, in analyzing the merits, it was understood that the Ternium group had not acquired control of Usiminas and had no obligation to make the OPA.

The appeal was accepted by 3 to 2, and the previous decision was suspended. It was understood that the transfer of share control resulted in the application of the determination set out in article 254-A of the Brazilian Corporation Law, which deals precisely with the obligation of a buyer to make a public offer for the acquisition of shares.

CSN says that the purchase of shares in Votorantim and Camargo Corrêa by Ternium in Usiminas, announced in 2011 and completed in 2012, resulted in the sale of control of the company, which should have resulted in a public takeover bid for the shares of minority partners.

Ternium denies that this is the case, since, even with the acquisition of a 27.7% stake at the time, it did not hold more than 50% of them and, therefore, would not be the majority shareholder of Usiminas. The company states that there was no alleged change of control at Usiminas and that the STJ’s decision “impacts the capital market”.

The tie-breaking vote in the trial that requires the payment of compensation of R$5 billion to CSN was from minister Antonio Carlos Ferreira, who considered that there had been a change in control of the company after the purchase of shares by Ternium.

He differed from ministers Ricardo Cueva and Nancy Andrighi, who had already voted for the case to return to the first instance to produce new evidence. Ministers Humberto Martins and Moura Ribeiro had already voted in favor of the CSN.

In the vote (complete – PDF – 196 kB) by Moura Ribeiro, who won, he states:

“With the Ternium Group joining the control block replacing the Votorantim/Camargo Corrêa group, with decision-making power on relevant matters, relating to matters considered strategic for the management of Usiminas and, even, with the stipulation of the need for consensus between the Nippon Group and the Ternium Group for the appointment of the CEO of Usiminas, I maintain the understanding that there was a transfer of control of Usiminas”.

In 2023, when judging the merits of the case, the STJ rejected CSN’s appeal by a majority vote. However, between the judgment on the merits and analysis of the motions for clarification, the composition of the panel responsible for the process was changed. Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino died and Marco Aurélio Bellizze declared himself unable to judge.

WHAT COMPANIES SAY

With the defeat in court, Ternium declared that it will appeal the decision, and that its position is based on previous decisions by the CVM and other judicial bodies.

In a statement released after the trial, the company lists decisions favorable to other companies over the years. It mentions that in 2013, the court of first instance dismissed CSN’s action and, in 2017, the court of appeal confirmed the decision of the court of first instance. Here’s the complete positioning (PDF – 87 kB).

“The company continues to believe that all of CSN’s claims and allegations are unfounded and without merit, as confirmed by several opinions from Brazilian legal advisors, two decisions issued by the Brazilian securities regulator in February 2012 and December 2016, the decisions of the court of first and second instance and the decision of the STJ of March 7, 2023 referred to above. The company further considers that the STJ’s decision on CSN’s request for clarification is contrary to applicable substantive and procedural law”he stated.

CSN, also in an official note, stated that Ternium “denies having taken control of Usiminas to avoid complying with the legal obligation to pay minority shareholders”. Furthermore, it says that “it is not true that there was disrespect for the jurisprudence of the Securities and Exchange Commission, although it must respect the jurisprudence of the Brazilian Courts, and not the other way around”. Read the complete of the note (PDF – 117 kB).

“Ternium uses political and media subterfuge to embarrass judges and the Brazilian judicial system, forgetting that the law is the only element that truly influences and convinces. CSN hopes that Ternium will review its willingness to break the law and publicly disrespect Brazilian authorities”says the CSN note.