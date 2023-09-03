Bandecchi shares his private patrol

There is decay in the city and the mayor makes his private rounds. It happens in Terni, where according to Repubblica “a platoon of private security guards took up service. Ten patrol cars, in white livery with a panther drawn on the side, which will station at night in sensitive places in the city, against petty crime and vandalism”.

The novelty, according to Repubblica, “is that the private policemen will be financed with 870 thousand euros by Unicusano, the telematic university founded by the mayor, Stefano Bandecchi. To be clearer, the money for city safety, as Bandecchi himself remarked, “is put by the mayor””.

As Repubblica explains, there will be twenty-four more eyes available to citizen security, which for a year will be focused from 10pm to 7am on «ccemeteries, fountains, villages, historic buildings, monuments” and will respond to the indications of the operations center of the traffic police, waiting for the Bandecchi administration to be able to integrate the Municipal staff with new hires. In practice, in addition to being funded by the mayor, the vigilantes will also be commanded by the mayor.”

As Repubblica reports, “Bandecchi, in fact, had remarked that the municipal police should respond directly to his orders, by virtue of the security delegation that he has kept for himself. A sort of private militia of the mayor, which will have the task of supervising and reporting drug trafficking, thefts or situations of degradation to the police”.

