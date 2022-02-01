The Terni steel mill, the oldest in Italy with 136 years of history, had been in the hands of the German group since 1994

The historians Terni steelworks, with more than 136 years of history behind it and in the hands of the German group ThyssenKrupp since 1994, they have been Italian again: the Arvedi Group announced that it had acquired the company from Thyssenkrupp Special steels Terni (Ast) and the commercial subsidiaries in Germany, Italy and Turkey. The contract was signed today in Essen from Giovanni Arvedi And Mario Arvedi Caldonazzo, chairman and chief executive officer of Arvedi Group, and from Volkmar Dinstuhl, ceo Multi Tracks, representing Thyssenkrupp.

At the closing of the operation, after the signing of September 15, 2021, we arrived following the green light of theAntitrust European Union of 21 December last and that of the Turkish Antitrust. The group announced it in a note. With this step, a complex negotiation that took place in full collaboration with Thyssenkrupp and conducted with a constructive and loyal spirit.

Thyssenkrupp will retain a 15% stake in Ast as a sign of continuity and confidence. Ast is one of four European producers of stainless steel flat rolled products, with a production of around 1 million tonnes and employing 2,300 employees.

The Arvedi Group, controlled by the homonymous family, is active in the production and processing of carbon and stainless steel, with over 4.5 million tons of steel products and 4300 employees. Thanks to this acquisition, it is consolidated among the main European steel players, reaching 7.5 billion in turnover and counting on 6,600 employees in Italy.

The operation represents a strengthening of the Group as it completes the production mix in an industrial synergy. Today the assemblies of Ast and subsidiaries Terninox (Ceriano Laghetto), TK Stainless GmbH (Germany) e TK Turkey who have renewed the corporate bodies. Cavaliere Giovanni Arvedi is from today president of Acciai Speciali Terni and Mario Arvedi Caldonazzo CEO. Administrators Giancarlo Stringhini, president of the stainless steel companies of the Arvedi Group, and the “ Terni ” Mariano Pizzorno, confirmed CFO, e Dimitri Menicali, plant manager.

“From now on I am at the service of the Acciai Speciali Terni Group with the commitment to make it a competitive and environmentally sustainable industrial reality, through investments in plants and in research and development, counting on your commitment which I know has always been lavished without saving for the benefit of our company, with which your bond is deep “. The new president of Ast, Giovanni Arvedi, writes this in a letter to employees.

The Ast Group, goes on Arvedi, “joins the Arvedi Group, active in the production and processing of carbon and stainless steel, with over 4.5 million tons of steel products and 4300 employees. With this operation we will strengthen our industrial structure becoming one of the main groups European steel industry, characterized by a wide production mix, state-of-the-art plants, innovative technologies and, above all, a profound corporate culture based on respect for man and the environment. Covid will make it possible and present to you the Industrial Plan, the Environmental Plan and the Social Plan that we are preparing and which I intend to integrate with your contributions “, adds the new owner of Ast.

“This letter,” he points out Arvedi, “It is the first act that I perform as a shareholder of this historic company, of which I am now taking on the role of President. I turn to you with sincere emotion, great motivation and a spirit of service. In my over sixty years of entrepreneurial career, which has begun from a green lawn in a depressed area of ​​the province of Cremona, I have always tried to serve the companies that I founded and managed, with the support of precious collaborators and extraordinary employees, so that they could grow and develop, generate work, a precious asset that gives dignity to the Person “.

Words of satisfaction came from the minister of economic development Giancarlo Giorgetti: “I am satisfied with the signing of Arvedi which thus acquires the Special steels of Terni “. “This agreement represents an important step for the Italian steel industry, a project that the government has been monitoring and following from the beginning with attention and discretion, aiming to promote competitiveness and environmental sustainability in a strategic sector through investments in innovative technologies, research and development while maintaining the utmost attention to safeguarding jobs “.

Fim Cisl’s response to the sale of the Ast plants to the Italian Arvedi group

Also there Fim Cisl welcomes the sale of the plants “positively and with confidence” of the Ast di Terni from Thyssenkrupp to the Italian Arvedi Group. “An operation – say the Fim Cisl secretary general Roberto Benaglia and the Fim Cisl national secretary Valerio D’Alò – index of a sector, that of the steel industry, which not only tells about crisis and difficulties but which, on the contrary, can instead be an important driving force for relaunch for the country’s economy, especially in a historical moment in which the market and the prices and demand for steel offer concrete opportunities for relaunch “.

Like Fim Cisl – ensure i trade unionists – we will be ready to do our part to be able to discuss, immediately with the Arvedi Group, projects and investments that can restore to the Terni site those spaces lost in the past and in the relaunch of stainless steel rolled products, forgings and tubes that can make more and more the Terni plants are competitive.

We will be particularly also vigilant on the environmental and sustainability issues, issues already addressed with the trade unions in recent years but which remains for us a strength on which to exercise our role. In this sense, we also urge local authorities to implement the necessary infrastructural interventions, tangible and intangible, which we have been waiting for for years, also exploiting the resources of the Pnrr, to make the Terni site and local companies increasingly competitive “.

“With the sale to Arvedi Group of the Ast – conclude the exponents of Fim – therefore opens up an important opportunity to relaunch, not only for Ast, but for a primary sector for Italy such as that of the steel industry, which in the country has been experiencing fluctuating phases between excellence and difficulties for years. A sector, on the other hand, which due to its strategic importance for our industry, also in the face of the ecological transition, requires a direction from the Government to which we have been asking for a National table on the steel industry for months, necessary to address a single design of industrial policy for steel in our country “.

Ast Terni, 136 years of history and 2,400 employees

Terni special steels was founded in 1884 with the name of the Blast Furnace Company, foundries and steel mills of Terni which he maintained until 1922, when it became Terni, a company for industry and electricity. In 1984 Terni special steel was born and renamedThyssenKrupp Acciai Speciali Terni in 1994, when control was taken over by the German group. The founding deed of the Saffat dates back to 10 March 1884 to be exact.

The construction of the plant, at the time the largest industrial complex in united Italy, began shortly after with the support of the workers of the French steel mill Schneider and with the dismantling and transfer of ironworks of Mongiana. The plant was completed in two years and by 1889 the company’s steel production made up half of that nationwide.

Currently the core business consists of flat rolled stainless steel products, for which Ast is the market leader in Italy. It is also among the largest producers of stainless steel in the world. The plants are concentrated in Terni, occupy an area of ​​over 1.5 million square meters and cover the entire manufacturing cycle starting from the merger.

The plant’s electric furnaces are used to produce around 1,000,000 tons of special steels per year. Ast occupies directly more than 2,400 people, while hundreds of other workers are involved in services and related industries. Inextricably linked to the Umbrian territory, the 630 million euros invested by the company in the last ten years represent 10% of the region’s GDP.

