The mayor of Terni, Stefano Bandecchi, during a heated confrontation, spat twice water, just drunk from a bottle, in the face of his interlocutor, a citizen of Terni. The two, Bandecchi and the citizen, also known in the city as a sports commentator, had arranged to meet in front of Palazzo Spada, the seat of the Municipality of Terni, as also confirmed by an Instagram post by the mayor. After meeting, Bandecchi, continuing a dispute that began online, spat water on the citizen for the first time. He then backtracked and repeated the gesture, accusing his interlocutor of being a “political provocateur”. Despite the gesture, the citizen did not react physically and the discussion, although it continued, did not degenerate further, under the gaze of the mayor’s bodyguards and the local police who intervened.



