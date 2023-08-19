Genoa – No surprises in Sampdoria’s lineup for the first league match. In the away match in Terni (8.30 pm) coach Pirlo confirms the formation on which he worked during the week, launching the young Spaniard Pedrola in the trident from the first minute with Depaoli, in an advanced position, and La Gumina. Bereszinsky is in defense, despite the Pole being involved in some market negotiations, not just the one with Empoli. In the delicate role of play, trust to the young Spanish Yepes, with Benedetti and Verre as insiders.

The formations:

Terni: Iannarilli; Diakite, Bogdan, Celli; Casasola, Favasuli, Proietti, Damian, Corrado; Falletti, Ferrante. On the bench: Gabriel, Sorensen, Capanni, Mantovani, Raimondo, Capuano, Paghera, Distefano, Travaglini, Favilli, Pyyhtia, Marginean. All.: Lucarelli

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Stankovic; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Murru, Giordano; Benedetti, Yepes, Verres; Depaoli, La Gumina, Pedrola. On the bench: Ravaglia, Aquino, Barreca, Askildsen, Panada, Malagrida, Stoppa, Di Stefano, Ghilardi, Paoletti, Delle Monache, De Luca. All.: Pirlo