The reaction of the president to the protest of the fans.

Second consecutive 3-0 league defeat forTernana which saw strong protest from the Rossoverdi fans who made their voices heard at the end of the match at Frosinone.

Obviously, the social messages that have reached the present of society are also different Stefano Bandecchi what a way Instagram chose to post a message received and also what appears to have been his response.

The number one of Pherae posted a screenshot of a message: “You don’t deserve shit, you are only excited in the good moments and useless shit in the bad ones. Connect your brain that only in this way will you be useful otherwise you will stop breaking me ic******i because today’s bottle I’ll put it back in your ass. I can’t stand demented people. You can also publish my thoughts because I don’t need to be a thousand”.

Very harsh words that follow another post (below) which appears to be a private message received from an angry fan. See also Returning to sport after an injury: Sofia Goggia's feat from a psychological point of view

And this, on the other hand, is what appears to be the answer from the number one of the club we told you about with confirmation: “This is my answer. Happy holidays”.

December 27, 2022 (change December 27, 2022 | 11:17 am)

