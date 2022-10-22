Ternana-Genoa, the pictures of the match

A selection of the main actions of the Grifone match in Terni





Terni – A record victory, on a par with Frosinone, that conquered in comeback by Genoa at Liberati di Terni thanks to a brace in the second half by Massimo Coda who overturned the initial advantage of the hosts scored by the ex-on-duty Favilli at the end of the first half. Spectacular challenge and played openly by both teams with occasions in sequence especially in the first fraction with the two goalkeepers Iannarilli and Martinez always attentive to the conclusions of Aramu and Coda the first, of Falletti the second.

Here the match report

In the final time the advantage of the hosts at the end of an action orchestrated by the two former Cassata and Favilli: bank of Cassata for Favilli who with his head marks the advantage of the green-and-reds. Upon returning from the locker rooms Genoa even more aggressive and Ternana who falls with the last chance of the red-green in the 15 ‘, a header by Partipilo out of a good position. From that moment on, only Genoa and Ternana in difficulty. At 31 ‘comes the draw on a penalty, assigned for a foul by Iannarilli on Coda, reviewed at the Var by Doveri. With the rosssoblù bomber that from eleven meters is not wrong. And two minutes later Coda has always completed the comeback, freeing himself at the edge of Sorensen and beating the home goalkeeper with a fine lob. In the final curious episode with Duties he whistled the end in advance and was thus forced to recall the teams to complete the match by playing another minute.

Genoa on the pitch for the warm-up

In the standings, Genoa hooks Frosinone to the top with 21 points while Ternana slips to third place with 19.