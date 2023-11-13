“The huge investments planned by Terna to increase the efficiency, resilience and reliability of the national electricity grid require professionalism capable of managing the complexities linked to the energy transition. Thanks to the Tyrrhenian Lab we strengthen our team, we create new profiles with unique and transversal skills”. Thus Francesco Del Pizzo, director of Terna’s network development and dispatching strategies, on the occasion of the inauguration event of the second edition of the Tyrrhenian Lab master’s degree at the University of Cagliari.

“The energy transition also occurs through the application of digital strategies functional to the integration of renewable sources and the safe management of the electricity system – he explained -. The master’s degree aims to develop the skills necessary to accept this challenge”.

“The University of Cagliari is a precious partner for Terna, a point of reference for the area and a guarantee of excellence in the training of our future colleagues”, concluded Del Pizzo.