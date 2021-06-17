Terna, operator of the Italian high voltage transmission network and leader in the transformation of the electricity market towards eco-compatible sources, taking advantage of the market window, launched with success a new green bond. A bond issue green, intended for institutional investors, for a nominal amount of 600 million euros. It immediately got a big favor from the market with a maximum demand of 2.2 billion euros: about four times the offer.

Terna’s green bond issue, characterized by high quality and a broad geographic diversification of investors, was carried out as part of its Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) Program of Euro 9,000,000,000, to which it was assigned a rating of “BBB +” from Standard and Poor’s, “(P) Baa2” from Moody’s and “A-” from Scope. The green bond will have a duration of eight years with maturity on June 23, 2029 it’s a price equal to 99.819%, with a spread of 45 basis points compared to the Midswap. In addition, the payment of one is required coupon of 0.375%. The effective rate will be 0.398% and will be lower than the overall average cost of the consolidated debt of the Plan of 1.3%. An application for admission to listing on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange will be submitted for the green bond. THE net income of the issue will be used for finance the company’s eligible green projects, identified or to be identified on the basis of Terna’s Green Bond Framework, drawn up in compliance with the “Green Bond Principles 2021” published by the ICMA – International Capital Market Association and the Taxonomy of the European Union, aimed at encouraging sustainable investments.

There strategy of the group led by Stefano Donnarumma is therefore confirmed as oriented to combining sustainability and growth, to favor the energy transition underway and generate ever greater benefits for the country and for all its stakeholders. In this regard, Terna has prepared and published a Green Bond Framework in order to facilitate the transparency and quality of the green bonds issued. This Framework and the so-called “second party opinion”, prepared by the independent advisor Vigeo Eiris, are available to the public on the company’s website. The green bond issue was placed by a syndicate of banks made up of Banca Akros, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Natixis, Santander, UniCredit in the role of joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.