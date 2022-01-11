The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan has announced the timing of the resumption of service of international flights at the Almaty airport. It is reported by TASS…

As follows from the published department of the flight schedule, international flights will not be serviced until at least Saturday, January 15. According to the ministry, until Friday, January 14, inclusive, international flights to and from Almaty are not planned.

The press service of the air harbor said that the airport is technically ready to resume work. The exact time of opening the airport will be announced in the near future, writes Telegram-channel KazTAG.

On January 8, the airport in the Kazakh city of Alma-Ata closed indefinitely amid protests. At the same time, the capital airport of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday, January 11, resumed international flights.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstani cities due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. Later, they escalated into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections and the dissolution of parliament. The most significant clashes took place in the former capital of the country, Alma-Ata.

The incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, called the protesters terrorists. At his request, the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) entered Kazakhstan to settle the situation.