The velvet season at Russian resorts will end in the middle of next week. This was announced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand. His words lead TASS…

“The water temperature by this time will drop to 20-21 degrees in the Crimea, on the Black Sea coast, similarly,” he said. Wilfand added that this year the velvet season has lasted much longer than usual.

Earlier, Vilfand warned the Russians about the beginning of the pre-winter season from Thursday, October 15. It will bring an abnormal cold snap and “a real harsh autumn” to the European part of the country.