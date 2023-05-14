Sérgio Banhos and Carlos Horbach leave the Court; substitutes will judge Bolsonaro’s ineligibility

Two vacancies will be opened in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) this week. Justices Sérgio Banhos and Carlos Horbach leave the Court on May 17 and 18, respectively. To fill vacancies, the TSE prepares a list of names that is submitted to the STF and, subsequently, to the sanction of the President of the Republic.

The substitutes for Banhos and Horbach will vote on the judgment of the lawsuit that asks for the former president’s ineligibility Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The process deals with the meeting of the former president with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022.

The TSE, the body responsible for the jurisdiction of the country’s Electoral Justice, is composed of 7 members, namely:

3 ministers of the Federal Supreme Court;

2 ministers of the Superior Court of Justice; It is

2 lawyers appointed by the STF and appointed by the President of the Republic.

The two vacancies that will be opened are for lawyers.

Minister Carlos Horbach had the option of being reappointed to the position for another 2 years, but he gave up the possibility to dedicate himself to law and teaching at the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo. Here’s the full of the note (300 KB) in which he communicates his decision to the president of the TSE, Alexandre Moraes.

Bolsonaro’s ineligibility

Recently, the MPE (Ministério Público Eleitoral) spoke out in favor of Bolsonaro’s request for ineligibility in the case of the meeting with ambassadors. Manifestation is the last stage of the so-called “demonstration” phase.closing arguments”.

Now, the action is ready for the drafting of the vote by the rapporteur, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, and then, it will be up to the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, to guide the subject.

The action is the most advanced among the processes that Bolsonaro responds to at the TSE. If he is convicted, the former president could lose his political rights and be ineligible for 8 years.

At the meeting with ambassadors, Bolsonaro criticized electronic voting machines and the Brazilian electoral system without presenting evidence of irregularities.

In this action, the expertise of the draft with proposals to reverse the result of the 2022 elections seized by the PF (Federal Police) at the home of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres is among the evidence that is part of the process.