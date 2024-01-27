Terminus for La Perla, the crisis began in June 2023 when the unions highlighted the failure to implement the promised investments to relaunch the brand

Terminus for The Pearlthe Bolognese company, leader in high-end lingerie. Maurizio Atzoridelegate judge of the court of Bolognahas in fact just decreed the judicial liquidation Of La Perla Global Management Srl, naming Luca Mandriola as liquidator and summoning the creditors on May 22nd for the examination of the statement of liabilities. The Bologna court, therefore, decided on the most radical measure and not for the extraordinary administration for the company that belongs to the fund Dutch Tennor of the controversial German financier Lars Windhorst, now out of the picture at least at a judicial level, despite having control of 100% of the capital.

Moreover Atzori he had ordered last January 15th the extension of the seizure of the trademark to the entire corporate assets of La Perla Management UK, and appointed Luca Mandrioli and Andrea Monari as custodians for the management of the company. The request was presented by lawyers Bruno Laudi and Francesco Pizzuti on behalf of Filtcem-Cgil and the workers of La Perla Management UK Ltd after the English liquidators sent an email announcing their intention to proceed with the liquidation of the asset and to the sale of the brand “to achieve maximum satisfaction of the creditors and therefore excluding business continuity”.

The outbreak of the crisis for the brand founded in 1954 by Ada Masotti and which became, under the command of her son Alberto, the world reference point for high-end lingerie, dates back to last June, when it was highlighted by labor unions there failure to implement the 60-70 million investment plan of euros promised by Windhorst to relaunch the company. Since then, despite the good intentions that remained on paper, the situation has worsened from an economic and financial point of view and has also become more complex from a judicial point of view, initially with the liquidation, by sentence of an English court, of the company of the group for the failure to pay 2.8 million pounds (equal to 3.2 million euros at today's exchange rate) in taxes. And it was, the one in England, the first judicial episode before moving to court of the Emilian capital for the bankruptcy petition presented by a supplier.

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

