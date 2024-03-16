After a two-week hospitalization for kidney failure she was discharged and her children decided to take her home in a private ambulance. But while the elderly lady is on the stretcher on the way from the emergency room to the ambulance, the stretcher overturns and VG, who would have turned 88 in September, falls and hits his head. After a three-day hospitalization in semi-consciousness she died. It happened in Termini Imerese (Palermo) where the Prosecutor's Office, after the complaint presented by her relatives, opened an investigation for manslaughter. The body has also been seized, pending an autopsy.

Mrs. VG was admitted to the Termini Imerese emergency room last February 29th and was transferred to the medicine department on March 3rd due to renal failure. “The conditions had improved – the family's lawyer Paolo Sanfilippo told Adnkronos – and on 11 March the doctors ordered the lady's resignation. The family members deemed it appropriate to rely on a private association which transports patients in ambulances, to avoid to take her home by car. So the ambulance arrived, the lady was picked up from the fourth floor, but just before she got into the ambulance in the area in front of the emergency room, the lady fell and hit her head”. After the fall, the elderly woman was hospitalized but died 3 days laterto.